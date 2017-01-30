HOOPS Visualize 2017 SDK Supports an Ever-Growing List of Integrations and Platforms, Supercharges Mobile Application Development and Performance

BEND, Oregon — January 30, 2017 – Tech Soft 3D, leading provider of software development tools and 3D PDF solutions to the engineering industry, today announces the release of HOOPS Visualize 2017 software development toolkit (SDK), the gold standard graphics engine that powers hundreds of successful engineering applications worldwide. HOOPS Visualize 2017 boasts major mobile development and performance improvements, and tighter integrations with Parasolid, HOOPS Exchange and HOOPS Publish.

“As mobile devices become more powerful, customers demand even better, higher-performance experiences with their applications,” said Gavin Bridgeman, VP of Products at Tech Soft 3D. “This is why we continue to invest in performance for HOOPS Visualize – to meet the demands and needs of our partners, and to provide the absolute best engineering graphics development platform on the market that is robust, easy to use and delivers extremely high quality visualization for their applications.”

“Displaying 3D models on mobile devices isn’t particularly difficult. However, allowing users to dynamically interact and edit the broad array of engineering models which generally have high triangle counts and often include 2D or 3D text is challenging and what we specialize on at Tech Soft 3D.”

Better Mobile Development and Visual Results

HOOPS Visualize 2017 now supports Xamarin on both Android and iOS. This allows developers to leverage C# code to develop once and reuse that same code on Android and iOS. New sandbox apps are included with the package to help developers quickly build their own solution.

Improvements have also been made to the quality and performance of shadow map and ambient occlusion capabilities to allow developers to create more compelling visualization within their applications.

Integration Enhancements

A variety of improvements were made to the already robust integration with Parasolid, including improved edge management. Improvements to HOOPS Exchange integration include support for mobile platforms, loading PRC data directly from a stream and view-dependent flipping of product manufacturing information (PMI).

PMI is text and symbols that are connected to the 3D model and exist in 3D space, and when you rotate the model, many times the text displays backwards as it also rotates with the model. With this new feature, you always see the text written the correct way, regardless of the way the model is facing.

Multiple CAD models may also now be imported into the same scene graph using the integration with HOOPS Exchange, the fastest and most accurate CAD data exchange toolkit on the market. The integration with HOOPS Publish, the data publishing toolkit for native 3D PDF, standard CAD formats and HTML, continues to be enhanced and allows developers to easily export their data to a rich, interactive 3D PDF document.

Finally, in addition to a variety of other capabilities the geometry handles which allow you to grip and move objects around the scene have been overhauled and provide a better user experience.



Xamarin integration now allows for rapid development of native iOS and Android apps using C#

About HOOPS Visualize

Tech Soft 3D’s flagship graphics engine has powered cutting-edge graphics in hundreds of successful applications for over 20 years, including software from SolidWorks, PTC, ANSYS, 3D Systems and Mitutoyo. Companies across the globe rely on HOOPS Visualize for extreme power, performance and consistent stability across platforms, devices and graphics cards. Developers interested in evaluating HOOPS Visualize can sign up for a free 60-day trial.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading global provider of development tools that help software teams deliver successful applications, as well as the creator of the 3D format that is part of the PDF standard. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England and Japan. The company’s toolkit products power nearly 500 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide, while the tetra4d brand of end-user products are used by many of the top manufacturing and construction firms for converting CAD data into 3D PDF. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com and www.tetra4d.com.

HOOPS is a registered trademark of Tech Soft 3D. All other products or company references are the property of their respective holders.